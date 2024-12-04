Ododo shuts down Zango market to avert potential security crisis in the area

The Kogi Government has ordered the immediate closure of Zango Market and banned truck parking on the roadside in its vicinity in Osara, Adavi Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, made a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja stating that the decision was made in response to the growing security concerns in Osara and its environs. Fanwo said that the measures were aimed at preventing a potential security crisis in the area.

According to him, intelligence reports indicate that criminal elements have been using the market as a hideout, often in collaboration with some truck drivers who park along the roadside. “This situation poses a significant security threat to the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara and the broader Osara community. “To ensure strict compliance, the State Government has given market operators and truck drivers a one-week grace period, starting today (Wednesday) to adhere to these directives. “Gov. Ahmed Ododo, has directed the Secretary to the State Government to officially communicate this order to all relevant parties, including law enforcement agencies, to ensure seamless compliance,” he said.