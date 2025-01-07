Odili: Wike faces call for mental health check amid rising political spats

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has come under fire from Comrade Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Frank called on Wike to undergo a medical examination and stop publicly disparaging political figures, including elders.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, January 7, Frank criticised Wike’s recent comments against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, former Governor Dr Peter Odili, and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

“Wike needs thorough soul searching, character, and mental re-examination,” Frank said, urging the former Rivers State governor to show decorum and respect.

“No normal and sensible person would insult elders like Wike has done except under the influence of intoxicants or harmful psychotropic substances.”

Frank also suggested that Wike abstain from alcohol, particularly his “40-year-old whisky,” and seek professional assistance to improve his public speaking.

“We further advise Wike to engage the services of a speech therapist to train him in the art of modern public speaking to prevent him from being garrulous,” he added.

The ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East accused Wike of meddling in Rivers State politics, claiming his actions have stifled development.

“Since his exit as governor, he has not given Governor Fubara a breathing space,” Frank said.

Frank warned that Wike’s behaviour might alienate his allies, including President Tinubu.