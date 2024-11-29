NSA reacts to inter-agency counter-terrorism drill in Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has praised the efforts of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for their improved crisis management strategies, particularly in addressing terrorism and chemical and biological threats.

During the simulation exercise, “Rapid Response 1,” held at the Idu Train Station, Abuja, Rear Admiral Robert Obeya, Director of the Presidential Crisis Communication Command and Control Centre (PC4), commended the agencies for their progress.

The exercise, designed to enhance crisis response in confined spaces, tested the agencies' ability to manage health emergencies, hostage-taking, terrorism, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

Admiral Obeya highlighted notable improvements in response times, rating the agencies’ performance as “seven out of ten.”

He attributed initial delays to the long distances security teams travel to reach crisis zones. To address this, Obeya proposed a “sectorised” strategy.

“If we sectorised, we would have troops stationed nearby to take charge immediately, with others providing backup,” he said.

The exercise underscored the significance of inter-agency collaboration, a key principle of the National Crisis Management Doctrine introduced in 2016.

“No single agency can tackle terrorism alone,” Obeya stated. “The synergy we’ve achieved today—with Police, NCDC, NEMA, and the Armed Forces working together—is what we envisioned.”

Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to swift responses.

“Today’s exercise showcased how we handle evacuation and mass casualty management. From biochemical disasters to banditry, NEMA’s role in providing first aid and evacuation is crucial,” she said.