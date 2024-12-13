Northerners accuse Tinubu of nepotism over appointment of Ogunjimi as AGoF

The Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mr Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), describing the move as nepotistic.

Ogunjimi, a Lagos indigene, replaces Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, who has embarked on pre-retirement leave until March 2025.

In a press statement released on Friday, December 13, AYIN’s spokesman, Barr. James Ismaila expressed dismay over the continued appointment of individuals from the Yoruba ethnic group to key financial positions.

“Appointing another Yoruba man to succeed an outgoing Yoruba woman in such a sensitive treasury role is a great disregard and disservice to the north,” Ismaila said.

The group accused President Tinubu of sidelining other regions and questioned whether competent individuals from other tribes were being ignored.

“Does that mean there are no other tribes in Nigeria that could efficiently head these positions?” Ismaila asked.

AYIN also highlighted Tinubu’s previous appointments, which they claimed favoured his Lagos kinsmen, including roles at the Central Bank, EFCC, and Ministry of Finance.

“It appears Asiwaju is operating without principles of equity, fairness, and justice,” Ismaila continued.

The group underscored their support for Tinubu during the 2023 elections, noting they prioritised national unity over regional interests.

“We believed in one Nigeria and supported him. But from his actions, it seems he does not see the north or other regions as part of Nigeria’s project,” Ismaila lamented.

AYIN concluded by urging the President to “purge himself of nepotism and justify the confidence reposed in him.”