No death or injury recorded in UI hostel fire incident - Oyo Fire Service

No death or injury was recorded early Thursday morning during a fire incident at the University of Ibadan (UI), the institution and Oyo state fire authorities have confirmed. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fire had gutted a section of Queens Hall in the institution in the early hours of Thursday. Confirming the incident, Unibadan’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Joke Akinpelu, told NAN that the fire only affected the offices of the hall warden and his secretary.

Akinpelu assured that no life was lost and everything had been put under control. “Measures have also been put in place to forestall future occurrence,” she added. A student who asked for anonymity said the fire must have started around 1:30 am at a block in Queens Hall. “The cause of the fire is still unknown, but men of the fire service came early to manage the situation,” he said.

Speaking also, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka, said the agency received a distress call about the incident at exactly 1:43 am on Thursday. “The call we received was through one Miss Helen Ibikunle and we immediately deployed our personnel. “On getting to the place, it was discovered to be two offices at the upper floor at Queens Hall were affected. “Property worth billions of Naira were saved from the incident,” he noted.