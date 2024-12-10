NNPCL faces transparency criticism over Port Harcourt Refinery export

The National Transparency Watch has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of withholding crucial details about its recent sale of fuel products from the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The transaction involved Dubai-based Gulf Transport & Trading Limited (GTT), raising questions over transparency and accountability.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 9, in Abuja, the group’s Coordinator, Ademola Moses, criticised NNPCL for remaining silent 72 hours after admitting to exporting low-sulfur straight-run fuel oil (LSSR).

"NNPCL’s reluctance to address Nigerians' demands for clarity suggests it has something to hide about the transaction," Moses remarked.

The watchdog raised concerns over NNPCL’s partnership with GTT, a firm allegedly linked to controversial dealings involving Russian oil.

"NNPCL must disprove that GTT is not part of its schemes to swap Nigerian products for substandard fuel from Eastern Europe," Moses added.

Further allegations tied GTT to Adisu Aliyu, claimed to be a proxy for NNPCL’s CEO, Mele Kyari. Moses stated that companies allegedly set up by Aliyu in Dubai, including GTT and Polypro Trading, are integral to this network.

"This arrangement is a cover-up to create the illusion that the Port Harcourt Refinery is operational while the cargo is rerouted to Europe and returned to Nigeria,” he alleged.

Moses also accused NNPCL of complicity in fraudulent activities involving Matrix Energy, a company purportedly invested in the Port Harcourt Blending Plant rehabilitation.

He labelled the deal "state-supported deceit" aimed at profiting from blended products.