NNPCL accused of plot to cut Dangote Refinery’s crude allocation

The Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria (ERAN) have alleged a plot to undermine the operations of the Dangote Refinery by reducing its crude oil allocation.

At a press conference in Abuja, ERAN, led by Daniel Clarke, accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and a “powerful cabal” of orchestrating the move to frustrate the refinery’s progress.

According to ERAN, the proposed reduction in crude supply would force the facility to operate below capacity, increasing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel, escalating costs, and potentially reintroducing the notorious fuel queues.

“The recent news that NNPCL may cut crude oil supply to the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries is a cause for alarm,” ERAN stated.

“This decision, if implemented, would be patently unjustifiable and strategically detrimental to Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.”

The group alleged that the cabal, unsettled by the refinery's efficiency and its lower fuel prices, is attempting to portray the facility as unreliable.

“By reducing crude allocation, they aim to frustrate its operations and regain control over the narrative of fuel pricing,” the statement added.

ERAN praised Dangote Refinery’s decision to lower fuel prices during the Yuletide season, describing it as a testament to its commitment to Nigerians.

However, they criticised the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for allegedly issuing import licenses to other companies despite the refinery’s ability to meet domestic demand.

The advocacy group also raised concerns about the sudden revival of dormant state-owned refineries, calling it a “facade” to justify allocating crude oil to these facilities while sidelining the Dangote Refinery.

“The opposition to Dangote Refinery stems from a fear of exposing inefficiencies and corrupt practices within the NNPCL,” ERAN noted.

They warned that such actions threaten to derail Nigeria’s journey towards energy independence.

ERAN urged the federal government to intervene and prevent any reduction in crude allocation to the Dangote Refinery.

They also called for independent audits of the NNPCL’s operations to ensure transparency and accountability.