Nigerians to pay for upgraded multipurpose national ID card - NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that Nigerians will now pay for the upgraded multipurpose national identity card, citing limited government revenue and the need to streamline production.

Dr Peter Iwegbu, Head of Card Management Services at NIMC, disclosed this during a two-day journalist roundtable in Lagos.

He stated, "The payment is to ensure that the card is produced for only those who need it."

According to Iwegbu, previous attempts to distribute free cards led to significant wastage, with over two million cards left uncollected.

Highlighting the financial constraints behind this decision, he added, "The government’s limited revenue is also a major factor in the decision to make Nigerians pay for the new ID card."

The Director of Information Technology at NIMC, Mr Lanre Yusuf, described the initiative as a post-paid system.

He explained, "Individuals must need the card before initiating a request for it. To get the new national ID card, Nigerians will need to make a payment, select a pickup location, and collect their card."

To ensure inclusivity, Yusuf revealed that programs have been implemented to make the card accessible to less privileged Nigerians.

"This demonstrates the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equality," he remarked.

The upgraded card, developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, offers multifunctionality, including identity verification, payments, and access to government services.

Yusuf confirmed, "NIMC is working with banks nationwide to make it easy for Nigerians to request and collect the card."