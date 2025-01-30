Nigeria varsity matriculates 1,241 students - welcomes 192 foreigners

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, on Wednesday, January 29, matriculated 1,241 students for the 2024/2025 academic session, including 192 foreign students from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Chad, Benin Republic, Sudan, Pakistan, and Lebanon.

The ceremony, held at the Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed Twin Lecture Theatre, attracted dignitaries, parents, and academics.

In his address, MAAUN President, Prof. Mohammed Israr, described the event as a significant milestone in the university’s journey, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and research.

"MAAUN has now come of age with a strategic vision to provide cutting-edge education in science, leadership, and management," he stated.

Prof. Israr emphasised the university’s growing global appeal, noting, "The presence of 192 foreign students proves our capacity to deliver the best in education worldwide."

Founder of MAAUN Group, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, urged the students to take their studies seriously, warning that failure to meet academic standards would lead to dismissal.

"The university is committed to producing graduates who will become future leaders," he asserted.

Dr Shu’aibu Tanko, Vice President of Administration at MAAUN Maradi, Niger Republic, advised students to uphold the university’s reputation.

"We equip students with knowledge and skills for self-reliance after graduation," he said.

Parents lauded MAAUN’s dedication to academic and character development, encouraging students to remain focused.