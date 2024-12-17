Nigeria becomes first African nation to resume diplomatic presence in North Korea

Nigeria is set to reopen its embassy in North Korea, four years after its closure during the COVID-19 outbreak, becoming the first African nation to resume diplomatic activities in the reclusive country.

The announcement was made by Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires to North Korea, Patrick Imologhome, during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to North Korea, Alexandr Matsegora, last Wednesday in Pyongyang. The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang confirmed the development on its official Facebook account.

“Patrick Imologhome, who recently arrived in North Korea, shared his plans to reopen the Nigerian Embassy in Pyongyang after years of suspended operations,” the Russian Embassy’s statement read.

Nigeria’s embassy was shut down during the early stages of the pandemic in 2019, along with many other diplomatic missions worldwide. However, with North Korea reopening its borders in August 2023, Nigeria is now the first African country to reestablish its diplomatic footing in the country.

The Russian Embassy further noted that Nigeria and Egypt remain the only African nations maintaining a diplomatic presence in North Korea. Both countries have enjoyed diplomatic relations with Pyongyang since 1976.

Notably, a previous UN panel of experts highlighted that Nigeria and Egypt have conducted trade and business dealings with North Korea, allegedly in violation of UN sanctions.