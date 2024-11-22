NBA lauds Tompolo's aggressive crackdown on oil theft in Niger Delta - CSO reacts

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by President Afam Osigwe, SAN, has commended Tantita Security Services and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for their relentless efforts in combating oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during a recent tour of the region, Osigwe acknowledged the critical role Tantita plays in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil infrastructure and boosting production.

The visit to the Gbaramatu Kingdom allowed Osigwe and the NBA National Executive Council (NEC) to assess the challenges of oil theft.

During the tour, Tantita Chairman, Government Tompolo, shared the struggles faced by his security personnel, including violent resistance in Port Harcourt creeks.

“Many in the oil industry want me dead for my commitment,” Tompolo revealed. He called on the NBA to provide legal backing for their operations, citing the dire economic impact of unchecked oil theft.

Osigwe praised Tantita's contributions, noting their success in raising production levels from 1.8 to 2 million barrels per day. He stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration between private security firms and government agencies to secure Nigeria’s oil assets.

However, Tompolo accused the Nigerian Navy of withholding intelligence, undermining the fight against oil theft. His concerns come amid threats to his life, a situation Osigwe described as alarming.

“If oil production increases, it benefits all Nigerians,” Osigwe remarked, urging unity in protecting the nation’s wealth.

The Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro-Gbaraun II, also voiced concerns over the federal government's neglect, calling for infrastructural investments, including the establishment of a magistrate court in the region. “The government must fulfil its obligations,” the monarch stated.

CSO lambasts Tompolo

Meanwhile, civil society groups, led by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria (RHAN), defended the Nigerian Navy against Tompolo’s allegations of complicity in oil theft.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the groups described the accusations as baseless and highlighted the Navy's achievements under Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

These include the destruction of illegal refineries, arrests of pirates, and extensive patrol operations.

The coalition emphasised that such claims could demoralise security forces and escalate criminality.

“Unchecked misinformation undermines national security,” a statement read, urging Nigerians to support the Navy’s efforts.