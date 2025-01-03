Nationalists back Obasanjo, slam NNPCL for $2 billion refinery mismanagement

The Nationalists Movement (NM) has supported former President Olusegun Obasanjo's criticism of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for mismanaging the nation’s refineries.

In a statement signed by Elder Ogbor Awuru, NM condemned the NNPCL's handling of the Port Harcourt Refinery, which remains non-functional despite billions of dollars spent.

Awuru highlighted Obasanjo’s revelation that over $2 billion had been wasted without results , describing it as a "damning indictment" of NNPCL’s leadership.

“The truth is that the Port Harcourt refinery is merely blending and not refining crude oil,” Awuru stated. “This level of deception is unacceptable and underscores the urgent need to tackle the corruption and mismanagement within the NNPCL.”

The group also criticised NNPCL’s decision to reject Aliko Dangote’s $750 million offer in 2007 to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

According to Awuru, this misjudgment has cost Nigeria dearly, leaving the refineries inoperable.

In its statement, the NM called for accountability, particularly under the leadership of Mele Kyari, the NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer.

They accused Kyari of employing publicity stunts to divert attention from systemic failures.

“Kyari’s handling of the Port Harcourt Refinery issue exemplifies a leadership style marked by a lack of transparency and reluctance to address core problems,” Awuru added.

The Nationalists Movement urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action.

“The Nigerian people deserve better. It is time for the government to ensure the nation’s resources are managed efficiently and effectively,” the statement concluded.