NAPTIP rescues 9 pregnant women from Abuja baby factory, commends rape verdict

Like, I warned a few weeks ago, NAPTIP will not spare anyone found to have violated any of the Laws irrespective of status, either on human trafficking or violence against persons.

Rape is a serious crime with everlasting psychological effect and lasting trauma on the victim. We must all rise to say no to this heinous crime and ensure the protection of our children.

How, can you imagine a 52 years old man violating a 12-year-old girl? It is painful and it is criminal. I am relieved that the Judiciary has served the convict the commensurable dose of punishment.