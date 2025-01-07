Mohammed injects new ideas into governance, sacks 5, nominates 8 commissioners

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sacked five commissioners in a cabinet reshuffle to enhance governance and ensure optimal service delivery. This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, in Bauchi on Tuesday.

The reshuffle affects; Dr Jamila Dahiru , Commissioner for Education; Abubakar Bununu , Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Usman Danturaki , Commissioner for Information and Communication, Prof. Simon Yalams , Commissioner for Agriculture and Yakubu Hamza , Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation.

Gidado said the move reflected the governor’s commitment to injecting new ideas and energy into governance, in line with his vision to strengthen government machinery to address emerging challenges.

“In a strategic effort to reinvigorate governance and ensure optimal service delivery to the people of Bauchi State, the governor has approved the reconstitution of his cabinet.

“In that respect, five commissioners were dropped and this cabinet reconstitution is a routine measure to enhance the administration’s effectiveness.

“His Excellency extends his profound gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their dedication, service, and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Bauchi State.

“Their efforts have been instrumental in advancing key initiatives and policies of this administration and the governor also wishes them success in their endeavors,” he said.