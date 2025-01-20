Mixed reactions in Enugu as early rainfall sparks concerns over climate change

Residents of Enugu metropolis have embraced the first rain of the year, which fell on Sunday evening with mixed feelings.

While some celebrated the rain, others were surprised at its early start in the state, with others attributing the rainfall to climate change.

A resident of Enugu, Mr Udochukwu Egwim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu, that the rain was widely celebrated by young people on social media. He said that on the other hand, a lot of people were surprised because it was strange for rain to fall in January in the state.

Egwim said the rain exposed the need for Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ENSWAMA) to clean up drainages to avoid flooding in the metropolis. He said;

People should be prepared and ready at all times as climate change has affected a lot of things

Another resident of Amangwu in Abakpa-Nike, Ms Esther Eze, said that the rain was least expected. She, however, said that the rain made her family members sleep well without experiencing any form of heat.

She said that the rain also reduced the dust that had disturbed the neighbourhood. Eze expressed optimism that with the early rain and its continuous fall farmers would cultivate their farms early.

Contributing, the State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Romanus Eze, advised farmers not to rush into farming because of the rain.