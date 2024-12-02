Man rapes his neighbour after hitting her with grinding stone

A man identified as Michael Akinmolayan has been apprehended by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping and assaulting a female neighbour in the Sango-Ota area of the state. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Multiple reports claimed that Akinmolayan attacked the victim with a grinding stone, inflicting severe head injuries.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The Ogun State Police Command, upon receiving a report of the incident, swiftly dispatched officers from the Sango-Ota Division to the scene. The officers apprehended Akinmolayan and took him into custody.

Omolola Odutola, the state police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest and stated that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway. She further revealed that detectives visited the crime scene, collected crucial evidence, including blood-stained clothing and the alleged weapon, and transported the victim to Banuso Clinic, Ota, for medical treatment.

This disturbing incident comes on the heels of another similar case reported in the state. In a related development some months ago, Tahiru Hamidu was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally unstable woman in the Owode community, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area. Hamidu reportedly took advantage of the woman's vulnerable state and repeatedly assaulted her.

The police intervened after receiving a complaint from the victim's brother-in-law, who alleged that Hamidu had threatened to kill him if he interfered. These incidents highlight the pervasive issue of sexual violence in Nigeria. The police and other relevant authorities are urged to take decisive action to address this problem and ensure the safety of all citizens.