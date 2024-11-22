Man disguising as policeman arrested for defrauding PoS operators

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a 25-year-old man, Bukola Olabode, accused of defrauding Point of Sale (PoS) operators and residents of Ihunbo in the Ipokia Local Government Area by impersonating a police officer. According to reports, the suspect was captured by residents on Tuesday and was initially handed over to officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ihunbo, who later transferred him to the police at the Idiroko Division.

The police revealed that Olabode used a common trick to carry out his fraudulent activities posing as a police officer by wearing a camouflage shirt and jeans. Olabode’s luck ran out when he attempted a scam at the PoS stand of an operator named Mary Midoyin. After trying to trick her, Midoyin realised the scam and confronted him. The suspect fled the scene, but determined residents quickly gave chase, eventually catching him.

