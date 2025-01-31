Man burnt alive for beheading woman in Delta community

A tragic incident occurred in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, where a man was burned to death by a mob after beheading a woman.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, revealing that the suspect had killed the woman in a bush, severed her head, and taken it to his house.

Reports indicate that community members discovered the crime and stormed the suspect’s residence, where they found the victim’s severed head. Enraged, they took matters into their own hands and set him ablaze.

The victim, identified as Oshomirara, was reportedly murdered while working on her farm. Witnesses saw the suspect, 37-year-old Oghenero, returning from the bush carrying a polythene bag soaked in blood. However, suspicions arose only after her headless body was discovered.

Local vigilantes and youths traced the suspect to his house, where they confirmed the crime. As he attempted to escape, they shot him in both legs before setting him on fire. A viral video showed angry youths chanting while he pleaded for his life.

The brutal act has sparked widespread condemnation, with some criticising both the murder and the mob justice that followed. While some justified the mob’s actions, others warned against jungle justice, emphasising the need for proper legal procedures.

Confirming the incident, Edafe reiterated the police’s warning against mob violence, stating that it hinders proper investigations. Security operatives have since been deployed to prevent further violence.

This case follows another in Delta State, where a 20-year-old man identified as Precious, was arrested for kidnapping and handing over a 10-year-old girl to two men who killed her in exchange for ₦200,000. His involvement was exposed when his girlfriend, the victim’s sister, reported the disappearance.

The rising cases of ritual killings have sparked serious concerns.