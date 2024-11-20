Man assaults, locks 17-year-old boy in dog cage for visiting his daughter

A 17-year-old boy, Samuel Onyeme , was allegedly beaten and locked in a dog cage after visiting his female classmate, Anastasia Celestine , at her home in Asaba, Delta State, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Samuel, a Senior Secondary student at Redeemers International High School, had gone to see Anastasia after she invited him. However, things quickly escalated when he was attacked by Anastasia’s father and two of his sons. According to Samuel’s mother, the assault occurred as Samuel and Anastasia were talking outside the house.

The Celestine family dragged him into their compound, beat him with wooden planks, and locked him in a dog cage. They also took Samuel’s phone and used it to call his mother, tricking her into coming to the scene. Upon arriving, she was denied access to her son for two hours. Samuel’s sister, Jessica, who was outside trying to get help, was also reportedly attacked by members of the Celestine family when she tried to re-enter the compound. The situation took a more serious turn when Samuel’s older brother, Ben, contacted a family friend, who in turn alerted a human rights organisation. The police were eventually called, and around 10:00 pm, officers rescued Samuel from the dog cage. Human rights activist, Victor Ojei, who was involved in reporting the incident to the police, described the actions of the Celestine family as barbaric. He submitted a petition to the Delta State Police Command, demanding an immediate investigation and prosecution for offenses including kidnapping, unlawful detention, assault, and attempted murder.