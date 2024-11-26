Malaria costs Nigeria $1.1 billion annually - FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that Nigeria suffers an annual economic loss of $1.1 billion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due to malaria.

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, made this revelation during the inaugural meeting of the Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN) in Abuja.

“Malaria is not just a health crisis; it is an economic and developmental emergency,” Pate said in a statement issued by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the ministry.

Highlighting the disease’s devastating impact, he noted that Nigeria accounts for 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of deaths, with over 180,000 children under five succumbing to the disease in 2022 alone.

Pate underscored the launch of AMEN as a significant stride toward malaria elimination, aligning with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the administration’s agenda for renewed hope.

He praised the introduction of the malaria vaccine in Nigeria, describing it as a turning point in combating the disease.

“Malaria reduces productivity, increases out-of-pocket health expenditures, and compounds poverty challenges. The vaccine offers renewed hope,” he said.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, emphasised the critical role of AMEN in providing evidence-based strategies.

“Success requires the coordination of private sector efforts, international partners, healthcare workers, and communities,” he noted.