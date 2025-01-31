Maiduguri residents seek Zulum's help over home demolitions for airport expansion

Some residents of Shawari-5 ward in Maiduguri, have called for Gov. Babagana Zulum's intervention over the ongoing demolition of houses in the area for the airport expansion project.

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri said the demolition by the State Government was sudden and without adequate notification or compensation arrangements.

One of the residents, Yusuf Yunusa, said that his ₦18 million building had been demolished without being notified as it were. He urged the state government to see how they could provide alternative shelter for his family before being compensated.

ALSO READ: Why Abba Yusuf demolished roundabout built by Ganduje

Another resident, Abdulateef Mohammed, whose house was also marked but has not been demolished, appealed to the state government to temper justice with mercy. He said;

The demolition has thrown a lot of us into confusion because many of us don’t have a place to go

Alhaji Mustapha Garba, however, said that not many people have title to the land, adding that most of them bought the property from a community leader (Bulama).

When contacted, Mr Liman Mustapha, the General Manager of Borno State Urban Planning Development Board, said the essence of the demolition was to secure the land being set aside for the upgraded Muhammadu Buhari International Airport.

Mustapha said that there was no compensation for the owners of the demolished houses because they were occupying the government land illegally and had been notified since 2020. Mustapha added;

We have been following up to secure the land and stopped illegal occupants from developing the property but they ignored the notification and kept on building.

The notice has been there for a long time with a series of sensitization through television and radio programmes.

We have had the master plan of this area since 1978 targeting 500 metres of space from the fence of the Airport.

We started with 200 metres and in the next coming week, we will be heading for the 500 metres.

Also speaking, Adamu Matunkolo, the Acting Regional Manager of Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Maiduguri, said with the upgrading of the Airport by the federal government, it had become necessary for its expansion. Matunkolo stated;

As you are aware, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport has been upgraded by the federal government to start international operations and there are requirements we have to meet.

If we don’t meet them, the target of the federal government can’t be held.