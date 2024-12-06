Lawmakers, Navy, CSOs reject another controversial bill

The Nigerian Navy, lawmakers, and civil society organisations (CSOs) have united to oppose a bill proposing the establishment of a Nigerian Coast Guard.

At a public hearing held on Thursday, December 5, at the National Assembly Library, stakeholders strongly urged the Senate to abandon the controversial legislation.

Senator Wasiu Eshilokun (APC, Lagos) sponsors the bill, which seeks to create a military Coast Guard under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

However, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, representing the Chief of Naval Staff, argued the move would duplicate functions, create security risks, and strain Nigeria’s already limited resources.

“The United Kingdom does not have a Coast Guard with military powers similar to those being proposed in this bill,” Ferreira highlighted, referencing a 2020 House of Commons report.

He stressed that integrated maritime security frameworks are globally preferred.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, chair of the Senate Committee on Interior, criticised the financial burden of establishing a new agency amid Nigeria’s reliance on borrowed funds.



“It is imprudent to take loans to establish a new agency when existing structures can be strengthened,” Oshiomhole remarked.

He also questioned the agency's placement under the Marine Ministry instead of the Ministry of Defence.

Dr Emeka Akabogu, secretary of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, echoed these concerns alongside retired Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe and CSO representatives.

Igwe Ude Umanta, speaking for 10 CSOs, warned that the bill would fail to address Nigeria’s maritime security challenges.

Philip Agbese, deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, advocated for enhancing existing institutions rather than creating entities with overlapping mandates.

“Strengthening what we have is more efficient than adding redundancy,” he noted.