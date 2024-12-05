LASEMA responds to 141 emergencies in November

On Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had attended 141 incidents across the state in November. The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu , made this known in a statement.

However, he said that the agency recorded fewer incidents in November than in October.

“Analysis of the 141 emergency incidents attended in the month of November, reveals that the road accident category ranks highest with a record of 46 vehicular incidents.

“This was followed by 32 incidents in the truck and tanker category comprising of 19 accidents and 8 broken down trucks, 3 fallen containers and 2 fallen trucks in second place.

“Others are 24 fire outbreaks in third place, 22 medical incidents in fourth place, 16 others comprising of three assaults in fifth place and one impending building collapse in sixth place,” he said.