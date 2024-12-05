LASEMA responds to 141 emergencies in November

On Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had attended 141 incidents across the state in November. The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement.
However, he said that the agency recorded fewer incidents in November than in October.
“Analysis of the 141 emergency incidents attended in the month of November, reveals that the road accident category ranks highest with a record of 46 vehicular incidents.
“This was followed by 32 incidents in the truck and tanker category comprising of 19 accidents and 8 broken down trucks, 3 fallen containers and 2 fallen trucks in second place.
“Others are 24 fire outbreaks in third place, 22 medical incidents in fourth place, 16 others comprising of three assaults in fifth place and one impending building collapse in sixth place,” he said.
He said that the local government emergency trends revealed that Alimosho ranked highest out of the 20 local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos State.
“Alimosho LGA ranked highest with 21 out of the 141 incidents recorded in the state during this period, followed by Oshodi-Isolo, Ikeja and Lagos Island LGAs which recorded 14 incidents at second place.
“Kosofe LGA recorded 13 incidents in third place, Mushin and Eti-Osa LGAs recorded 11 incidents in fourth place, while Ibeju-Lekki recorded 9 incidents in fifth place.
“Meanwhile, Surulere recorded 8 incidents at sixth place, Lagos Mainland and Shomolu recorded 5 incidents each at seventh place, just as Apapa LGA recorded 4 incidents at eighth place.
“Amuwo-Odofin, Agege, Ajeromi Ifelodun and Ikorodu LGAs recorded 2 incidents each at the ninth place, while Epe, Ojo, Badagry and Outside Lagos boundary interventions recorded 1 incident each to occupy the tenth place,” he added.
According to him, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA without a recorded incident, placed eleventh position during the period under review.
“So far in 2024, the agency has attended to a total of 1,508 incidents from January 1 to November 30,” he stated.