Lagos govt seals Lord’s Chosen, Mountain of Fire, others — Here’s why

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several churches, hotels, and restaurants across the state for noise pollution violations.

In a statement released on Monday, December 16, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, the General Manager of LASEPA, said the enforcement was part of the government’s intensified efforts to curb noise pollution and protect public health.

The crackdown affected areas including Shomolu, Jakande-Lekki, Oniru Victoria Island, Badore Ajah, Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ogombo, and Lekki Phase 1.

“Noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of our communities. Today’s action demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy towards defaulters and our resolve to enforce environmental laws strictly,” the statement read.

Prominent religious centres, such as the Celestial Church, the Lord’s Chosen Church, and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, were among the establishments sealed. Popular hospitality venues, including Zodiac Lounge, Sneakers Suites & Bar, Wimpy Hotel, SBL Hotels, and West Syde Exclusive Hotel & Suites, were also affected.

Other sealed establishments include Kobis Restaurant, Pixel Park Studio, and Handsworth Hotel.

Dr Fasawe reiterated that the LASEPA enforcement team acted to address the harmful effects of persistent noise pollution, which she described as a major public health concern.