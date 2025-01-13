Lagos Govt orders unregistered private schools to register or face sanctions

The Lagos State Government has warned all unapproved and unregistered private schools across the state to register immediately with its Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), or face sanction. This is contained in a statement by Mr Remi Abdul, the Coordinating Director, Office of OEQA, on Monday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, gave the directive. It said that the decision was in an effort to ensure that all education institutions below the tertiary level would meet the required standards and provide quality education to learners.

It said that registration was mandatory for all private schools, adding that failure to comply would result in sanctions.

All unregistered and yet-to-be-approved private schools should submit their applications as of 13 January 2025, to avoid consequences.

It said that registered schools would get the state government’s recognition and interventions as well as access to technical and financial support. It added that such schools would stay informed about emerging policies and initiatives from both Lagos State and the Federal Government.

According to the statement, the growth in the number of private schools in the state necessitated proper registration and documentation to ensure effective monitoring. It said that the Lagos State Government remained committed to ensuring that all learners would receive quality education.

Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education through the OEQA is committed to ensuring that all learners receive quality education, and we will not hesitate to take action against any institution that fails to register