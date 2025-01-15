Lagos Govt announces traffic diversion plan for Island road repairs, Jan 17-31

The Lagos State Government has announced a diversion plan ahead of technical checks, duct calibration and land route repairs at designated locations on Lagos Island.
The state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. Osiyemi said that the repairs would begin on January 17 and end on January 31.
He listed the locations to be covered to include Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office, Eko Hotel Roundabout, Officer’s Mess Inward Independence Bridge, Ajose Adeogun to Ligali Ayorinde, and Ligali Ayorinde to the end of Landmark.
He said that alternative routes had been outlined for motorists at each location during the repairs. He said;
Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office: This is from January 17 to January 31. The repair will be carried out on the road median with no impact on traffic.
Eko Hotel Roundabout is for January 19. Motorists from Eko Hotel moving towards Adetokunbo Ademola will be diverted into two lanes around the roundabout, which should be maintained for safe and efficient work operations.
Officer’s Mess Inward Independence Bridge will be repaired on January 19. Motorists heading to Independence Bridge from Officer’s Mess will be diverted to the two extreme lanes farther from the kerb
The commissioner added that Ajose Adeogun to Ligali Ayorinde will be repaired from January 20 to January 24.
He said that vehicular traffic would be diverted into two lanes as motorists approach Ligali Ayorinde Junction inward Oniru Beach due to repair work on a manhole at the junction. He added;
Ligali Ayorinde to the end of Landmark is for January 25 to January 31. The repair work will be carried out on the setback of the road, with no impact on traffic
Osiyemi gave the assurance that traffic management officers would be stationed on the routes to minimise inconveniences and manage vehicular movements. He implored motorists to be patient.
