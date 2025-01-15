Lagos Govt announces traffic diversion plan for Island road repairs, Jan 17-31

Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office: This is from January 17 to January 31. The repair will be carried out on the road median with no impact on traffic.

Eko Hotel Roundabout is for January 19. Motorists from Eko Hotel moving towards Adetokunbo Ademola will be diverted into two lanes around the roundabout, which should be maintained for safe and efficient work operations.

Officer’s Mess Inward Independence Bridge will be repaired on January 19. Motorists heading to Independence Bridge from Officer’s Mess will be diverted to the two extreme lanes farther from the kerb