Kogi: Abejide defends Faleke - denounces early 2027 political speculations

Elder Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba East, West, and Mopamuro Federal Constituency in Kogi State, has urged his supporters to refrain from dragging his colleague, Hon. James Faleke, into what he termed “unhealthy politics.”

Reacting to recent political remarks allegedly linked to Hon. Faleke, Abejide categorically dismissed these claims, suggesting they were the handiwork of “political jobbers” attempting to stir unnecessary controversy ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 15, in Abuja, Abejide clarified, “I am very sure and confident Hon. Faleke did not send them to utter all those words credited to him. They are only using his name to curry favour for themselves.”

He emphasised his disinterest in premature political manoeuvring, stating, “Please and please leave Hon. Faleke out of this unhealthy politics some people started in 2024 December for an election that is still in 2027.”

Abejide, who chairs the House Committee on Customs, reaffirmed his dedication to governance and improving the welfare of his constituents.

“As for me, I am only ready to face governance to alleviate the suffering of our people,” he noted, highlighting that his first budget for his second term is yet to be fully executed.

The lawmaker called for unity and focus on development, advising political stakeholders to avoid actions that could disrupt progress in Yagba Federal Constituency.

“Let us concentrate on how the lives of our people will be better, not the politics of destruction,” he urged.