King Jaja of Opobo calls on indigenes to develop community into a retirement hub

King Jaja of Opobo in Rivers, Dr Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has encouraged the people of Opobo to come home and invest to enhance its development. Jaja made the call during the 2025 Opobo International Charity Day, on Thursday in Opobo. According to the King who is also marking his 45 years on the throne, our ecology is good, we have water everywhere, a fishing industry, and other environmental things that can be done for a kingdom like this.

"So there is a need for our people to come home with all the resources they have acquired to improve the conditions at home. "And when they retire, they will come back to Opobo with pride that they helped to develop the Kingdom to a state where they can freely enjoy their retirement,’’ Jaja said.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love for one another for the continuous unity of the country adding that the divergent opinion and language should not bring disunity to Nigeria. ‘’We have to try as much as possible to make Nigeria great and indivisible. ‘’After 45 years on the throne, I think I’m in a better position to advise our people to trust God, to make God the cornerstone of their activities.’’ The king emphasised the need for the rich to train the children of the poor, explaining that the neglected untrained children could turn out to be a problem in the society in future.

According to him, the relative’s child you refused to train now will become the albatross in the neck of your children you are training very well when they come back home. He also urged Nigerians to improve the lot of the elderly especially those who did not have anyone to care for them. The King, however, commended an indigene of the Kingdom, Amb. Jake Epelle, Founder, of Cash for Elders Foundation, for using his resources to benefit the elderly in the community. He said that the research done by the foundation to get the recipients in Opobo exposed many things that called for the establishment of a hospital in the community for the reach of the elderly.