Kidnappers kill 85-year-old man after collecting ₦700k ransom

An 85-year-old man, Deh Idi Dakum has tragically been found dead after being abducted by suspected criminals in Matelem, a village in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. The elderly man, who was the Galadima Nyam in the Tagur District, was kidnapped from his home on the evening of November 18, 2024. His body was discovered a few kilometers away from the family compound.

Speaking with journalists, his son, Bala Dakum, provided the disturbing details of the abduction. According to Bala, his father was taken at around 7 pm on November 18, and both his father's and mother’s phones were seized by the abductors. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact him, Bala’s brother, Moses, managed to speak with the kidnappers on November 19.

The criminals demanded a ransom of ₦2 million. In a desperate bid to secure his release, the family was able to raise and pay ₦700,000 by November 20. Before the ransom was paid, Moses requested to speak with their father, but the kidnappers claimed they had left him near the village and moved to a different location.

Once the ₦700,000 was handed over, the family was assured their father would be released soon. However, by the morning of Thursday, November 21, there was still no sign of him. When Moses called the kidnappers again, they promised that he would be released, but again, he did not return.