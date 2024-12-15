Keystone Bank chairman advocates digital banking as key to economic growth

The Chairman of Keystone Bank PLC, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has reiterated the importance of innovation in Nigeria’s banking sector to address economic challenges, stressing that digital transformation will remain central to the bank’s strategy.

Speaking at Keystone Bank’s annual end-of-year dinner party in Lagos, Lady Chukwudozie described 2024 as a transformative year for the bank. She credited the institution’s success to its digital advancements and strong stakeholder relationships.

“This year, we have navigated many challenges but seized countless opportunities. Our accomplishments have been significant, from innovative advancements in digital banking to strengthening our relationships with valued customers and stakeholders. At the same time, enhancing our reputation as a customer-focused institution,” Lady Chukwudozie stated.

Highlighting the bank’s performance, she revealed that Keystone Bank achieved high rankings in the 2023 KPMG Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey (BICX).

“The bank currently ranks very high in digital channels experience—1st in USSD, 3rd in Mobile App, 2nd in Internet, and 2nd in ATM,” she noted.

Chukwudozie, who also chairs the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi Zone, expressed confidence in the bank’s ability to use its digital appeal to attract customers and investors.

“I believe the bank can leverage its digital appeal to attain optimal commercial success as we enter a new fiscal year,” she said, adding that expanding digital offerings would remain a priority in the coming year.

The event drew prominent figures, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi, and former Sokoto State Governor Senator Aminu Tambuwal.