Katsina Police rescue 14 passengers from armed bandits

The police operatives in Katsina State have successfully rescued 14 passengers from kidnapping by bandits in Dan’arau village, in Magama-Jibia, Jibia local government area. The police spokesperson of the command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu , who stated this in a statement, said that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 7:55 pm.

Aliyu explained that suspected armed bandits attacked two commercial vehicles on the road with the intent of abducting the occupants.

“On November 24, 2024, at about 7:55 pm, suspected armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked two commercial vehicles at Dan’arau village on Magama-Jibia road in Jibia, in an attempt to kidnap the occupants.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jibia, led a team of operatives to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully foiled the kidnapping attempt, and rescued the 14 passengers,” he said.