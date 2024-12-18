Katsina Govt rewards woman with ₦500,000 for returning misplaced ₦748,320 school feeding funds

On Tuesday, the Katsina Government rewarded a woman, Malama Amina Abdulkadir-Yanmama, with ₦500,000 for returning ₦748,320 to the state. The ₦748,320 was meant for the Federal Government’s Home-Grown School feeding programme in the state. Dr Mudassir Nasir, the executive director of the Katsina State Social Investment Programme Agency (KASIPA), presented the reward to the woman.

“She told us that she received an alert with a narration titled Payment for vendors who were providing primary school pupils with free food. “The woman decided to come to our office because she was not on the register for vendors who provide food for our pupils and she was not part of such a programme. “We requested for her bank statement and the office of the auditor-general verified that she was telling the truth. “Therefore, Gov. Dikko Radda directed that she should be appreciated with ₦500,000, honoured with a commendation letter and offer to participate in the next school feeding programme,” he said.