Jigawa pension board begins ₦1.5 billion payment to 609 retirees

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Board has begun payment of ₦1.5 billion in pension entitlements to 609 beneficiaries. The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Bilyaminu Shitu , said this in a statement by the spokesman of the board, Ismail Ibrahim , on Tuesday in Dutse.

Shitu said payments were being made to pensioners who retired from the service and those who died in active service between August and December 2024.

He cautioned the beneficiaries to be wary of fraudsters, adding that, “our services are free, never give a Kobo to any of our staff for your terminal benefits, as we work under guidelines establishing the board in line with consonant of pension regulations.”

Shitu, who lauded Gov. Umar Namadi for his support, said the prompt payment of pension and gratuity helped to enliven the hearts of the beneficiaries.

“This gesture will enhance service delivery as well as bolster the well-being of the retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

“The state government and the board will continue to ensure prompt payment of pension and other entitlements to workers for better service delivery,” he said.