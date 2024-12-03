Influential Senator recount threats from Simon Ekpa over refusal to support Biafra

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Kalu, has disclosed receiving threats from Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, Kalu stated that Ekpa targeted him for refusing to support the agitation for Biafra.

Despite the threats, Kalu said he remained resolute in his stance against crime and separatism.

“Simon Ekpa was calling and threatening me because I don’t support Biafra,” Kalu revealed. “But I left him to his conscience. You must be a strong leader to condemn crime, and I eradicated crime. No governor should tolerate any type of crime in his state; it is not allowed.”

The senator called on southeast governors to adopt firm measures to curb the activities of non-state actors, emphasising the importance of intelligence-driven security efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Kalu’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of Simon Ekpa, who was arrested by Finnish authorities on November 21 for disseminating terrorist propaganda on social media.

Ekpa is currently in detention, and a Finnish court has set May 2025 as the deadline for prosecutors to file charges.