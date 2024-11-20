IGP Egbetokun orders arrest of police anti-kidnapping squad leader

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of Moses Lohor, the leader of Osun State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, following allegations of attempted murder.

Samuel Ojo, Special Adviser to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Security, disclosed this development after a meeting between the governor and the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Umar Abba.

The session was confirmed through a statement by Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson.

The controversy stems from an incident on Monday night, where Lohor and his team reportedly shot Wakeel Nurudeen Iyanda Alowonle, Chairman of the Osun State Transport Management System.

Police claimed Alowonle was attempting to flee after weapons were allegedly discovered in his car. However, the state government’s statement on Tuesday, November 19, refuted the police account, alleging that Alowonle was shot at the police station during detention over a domestic dispute.

“He is currently on life support in the Intensive Care Unit of Osun State Teaching Hospital,” the statement revealed.

Ojo described Lohor and his squad's actions as “unprofessional, illegal, and against operational codes.” He confirmed that the implicated officers have been transferred to Abuja for further investigation.

Governor Adeleke vowed to ensure justice is served. “We are following up to make sure that this matter is resolved decisively,” he stated.