ICPC uncovers MDAs involved in job racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has flagged several Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for alleged involvement in job racketeering.

ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu disclosed this at a seminar commemorating the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day.

Speaking at the event, Aliyu expressed the commission’s resolve to hold the implicated MDAs accountable.

“We have identified some MDAs allegedly engaged in job racketeering, and we will take necessary actions against them in the coming days,” he said.

Aliyu commended Nigerian youths for their increasing commitment to integrity and rejection of corrupt practices.

He noted that this trend signifies hope for the nation.

“The future of Nigeria is filled with integrity, as many young people are showing strong resistance to corruption,” he remarked.

The seminar also highlighted the ICPC's ongoing efforts to combat sexual harassment in tertiary institutions. Aliyu affirmed that addressing the issue remains a priority.

“The challenge of sexual harassment in our schools is at the front burner of the commission. It is only a matter of time before this menace is eradicated,” he assured.