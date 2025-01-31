‘Epitome of scholarship and elegance’ - Gwarzo hails UNIAbuja VC Maikudi at 42

The Founder and President of MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi, as she marks her 42nd birthday.

In a personal statement released in Kano on Friday, January 31, Prof. Gwarzo praised Maikudi’s academic excellence, leadership qualities, and humility.

Describing her as an "epitome of scholarship, elegance, and courage," Gwarzo commended her dedication to advancing higher education in Nigeria.

“On behalf of MAAUN Group of Universities, I wish to congratulate Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi, a distinguished Professor of International Law, on this milestone celebrated in grace and good health,” he stated.

The MAAUN founder also prayed for her continued success, asking Almighty Allah to bless her with a long life and good health.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to grant her the strength and wisdom to take the University of Abuja to greater heights for the development of higher education in the country,” he added.