Greedy farmer uproots sweet potatoes worth ₦380,000 from colleague's farm

Habila , a resident of Maraban Rido, Kaduna is standing trial for trespass and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 14 around 5:00 pm at Damishi along Kujama Road in Kaduna.

Leo stated that the defendant and two others still at large trespassed into the farmland of one Matthew Vincent and uprooted sweet potatoes worth ₦380,000.

The prosecutor said the defendant was caught and handed over to the police when a good samaritan informed the complainant about it. He said the offences contravened sections 233 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.