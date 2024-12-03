Governor Zulum approves ₦730m scholarships for 26,888 indigent students

The Borno government has approved over ₦730 million for payment of scholarships to 26,888 indigent students. Lawal Wakilbe , the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, said this during the presentation of the cheque to the National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS), on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said the state government had allocated over ₦8 billion in the 2024 fiscal year, for bursary payments to local and international students. Wakilbe enjoined the students to submit accurate bank account details to avoid delays in payments, warning that unclaimed funds would be reallocated.

While urging the students to avail themselves of opportunities of the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, Wakilbe urged them to dedicate themselves to studies to achieve academic excellence.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Umara, National President, of NUBOSS, lauded the gesture, adding that it underscored Gov. Babagana Zulum’s commitment to youths and education development.