Governor Otu approves 6-month maternity leave to promote breastfeeding

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has approved an extension of maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state’s civil and public service from three months to six months. This is contained in a statement signed by the state’s Head of Service, Dr Innocent Eteng, on Wednesday in Calabar. The governor noted that the new policy would take effect from December 20. According to Otu, the decision aligns with recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is aimed at addressing the state’s low exclusive breastfeeding rate, which was reported at 38.95% as of 2023.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to improving child health and well-being in Cross River, henceforth, every child born in the state shall be entitled to six months of exclusive breastfeeding. “This will significantly enhance exclusive breastfeeding which will in turn improve the development of child health outcomes. “To support this effort, the governor directed all chief executives and heads of ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure the policy was widely publicised and implemented effectively.” He emphasised that the extended maternity leave would be fully paid, ensuring nursing mothers had the necessary support to dedicate time to their infants during this critical developmental stage.