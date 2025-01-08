Governor Mohammed converts 3 sacked commissioners to special advisers

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has converted three of the five commissioners recently dropped to special advisers. This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

Gidado recalled that the governor had earlier dropped the five commissioners while nominating eight new appointees as commissioners to strengthen his administration’s service delivery. Affected commissioners dropped include; Dr Jamila Dahiru, Education; Abubakar Bununu, Internal Security and Home Affairs; and Usman Danturaki, Information and Communication.

Others are; Prof. Simon Yalams, Agriculture; and Alh. Yakubu Hamza, Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation. In a fresh twist, the governor appointed Bununu as Special Adviser on Multilateral Coordination and Regional Integration.

Similarly, Danturaki has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Labour Matters and the Contributory Pension Scheme with Yalams as the Special Adviser on Technical and Vocational Education.

The governor urged the appointees to bring their wealth of experience, dedication, and expertise in their respective fields to contribute significantly toward the attainment of the administration’s vision for Bauchi State.