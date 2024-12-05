Governor Lawal presents ₦545 billion 2025 budget proposal

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Wednesday, presented an Appropriation Bill of ₦545 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year. Presenting the budget at the state assembly’s chamber, Gov. Lawal said the 2025 budget comprises 28% recurrent expenditure amounting to ₦151,680,000, while the capital expenditure stood at ₦393,334,575 representing 72%.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proposed budget is a little bit higher than the 2024 appropriation. Lawal described the 2025 proposed budget as a response to reforms and inflationary trends impacting different sectors across the country. The governor noted with satisfaction that the 2024 budget had been implemented up to nearly 100% with major projects almost completed. “The increase in the 2025 appropriation bill is attributed to reforms and inflationary trends affecting most sectors,” Lawal explained.