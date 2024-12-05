Governor Lawal presents ₦545 billion 2025 budget proposal

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Wednesday, presented an Appropriation Bill of ₦545 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.
Presenting the budget at the state assembly’s chamber, Gov. Lawal said the 2025 budget comprises 28% recurrent expenditure amounting to ₦151,680,000, while the capital expenditure stood at ₦393,334,575 representing 72%.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proposed budget is a little bit higher than the 2024 appropriation.
Lawal described the 2025 proposed budget as a response to reforms and inflationary trends impacting different sectors across the country. The governor noted with satisfaction that the 2024 budget had been implemented up to nearly 100% with major projects almost completed.
“The increase in the 2025 appropriation bill is attributed to reforms and inflationary trends affecting most sectors,” Lawal explained.
Responding, the Speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki, described the budget proposal as timely and a welcome development. Moriki assured the governor of the timely approval of the budget proposal by the assembly.
He also affirmed the lawmakers’ commitment towards the success of the rescue policy of the present administration in the state.