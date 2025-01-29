Gov Otti distributes 11 transformers to boost power supply in Abia communities

Governor Alex Otti of Abia on Tuesday, distributed 11 transformers of different capacities to various communities to boost power supply in the state.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Umuahia, Otti emphasised the crucial role of reliable electricity in fostering industrialisation and economic growth.

The governor represented by the Commissioner for Power and Utilities, Mr Ikechukwu Monday, said that without a stable power supply, it would be difficult to sustain any kind of industrial progress in the state. He said;

We are a blessed state and very industrious people and we cannot promote industrialisation without reliable electricity.

So this is part of that gesture that would help us achieve that goal

Otti revealed that the government procured 53 transformers in December, specifically to boost electricity supply in various communities in the state.

He said that the transformers were the first batch they procured and would be distributed to communities in the state. Otti said;

So, today we will be handing over to 11 communities and the entire week, we will distribute the remaining transformers to the benefitting communities.

This is done because they were assessed on to first come, first serve basis.

We reviewed the applications and the ones we found worthy are the ones that are receiving.

According to the governor, the initiative is part of his social contract with the people of Abia, aimed at promoting and providing a reliable electricity supply to the communities.

He urged the benefitting communities to take ownership of the transformers and guard them against vandalism. He added;

I would like to urge the communities, especially the community heads; today you will be signing an attestation before we will hand over this transformer to you.

This is to reinforce that you will take responsibility of this transformer and that you will hold it as a treasure and protect it against any form of threat or vandalism.

This is tax payers money that is put to work, so you should endeavour to ensure that you will handle it with care, protect it and provide enough security.

If there is any support you need, my office is always ready and open to listen to you and support you.

Otti said that the distribution exercise would continue until the rest of the transformers are given to the communities shortlisted to benefit from the exercise.

Responding on behalf of other benefitting communities, Eze Innocent Ezeala of Ibe Uzo Amawom Oboro Community, in Ikwuano Local Government Area(LGA), described the initiative as a welcome development.

Ezeala said it as a demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to the transformation of the state. He stated;

This gesture points to the fact that the government is setting up systems that will make Abia a state that works in every sector.

The funny thing is that I visited the Ministry of Power and Utility, to submit an application for a transformer for my community without seeing the commissioner.

I was called on phone to come for the transformer without having to grease anyone’s palms with anything in order to get it.

Ezeala urged the government to continue in its trajectory of rebuilding the state.

NAN reports that some of the communities that benefited from the first phase of the exercise include: Umuogo in Umuahia South LGA, Amaegbuato-Nkpa in Bende LGA and Okpuala/Umuelenwa in Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

Others are Agbama-Olokoro in Umuahia South LGA, Ibe Uzo Amawom in Ikwuano LGA, Umuoruku in Obingwa LGA, Atani Abam in Arochukwu LGA and Ndi Oti Alicho-Acho in Arochukwu LGA.