Gov Namadi approves ₦4.8bn for 2025 Ramadan feeding, increases centres to 630

The Jigawa Government has approved the sum of ₦4.8 billion for the 2025 Ramadan feeding exercise across the 27 local government areas in the state.

Mr Sagir Musa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, disclosed this on Tuesday in Dutse while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the executive council meeting. Musa also disclosed that the state government had approved the increase of the Ramadan feeding centres from 609 to 630.

According to him, the entire Ramadan Feeding Programme will be jointly funded by the state government and the local governments.

The state government will provide a 55% contribution while the local government share is 45%.

Each of the 287 wards in the state will have a minimum of two feeding centres in addition to the Jumma’at Mosques, Prisons, Rehabilitation Centers, Motor Parks and Markets, as well as the 15 tertiary institutions in the state.

The commissioner added that the state government also constituted a committee for the implementation of the feeding programme.

As ramdan approaches, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Muslim faithful in Nigeria to extend their charity to the less privileged as they begin the Ramadan fasting. Abubakar, in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Sunday, advised Muslims to assume the month of Ramadan by seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

He said that by the sighting of the Ramadan moon, Muslims across the world, especially in Nigeria, should spend more time supplicating to God for His mercy on the country and on individuals.

The month of Ramadan is a mercy from God upon humanity and all those who partake of the fasting.

It is for that reason that the Almighty also enjoins us to show more love to one another and deepen our charity in the holy month

Abubakar said that this year’s Ramadan was happening at a time when there was hardship in the country. He stated;

It therefore becomes more important for those with means to ensure that they extend their charity far greater than the previous years