Gov Idris releases ₦585.4m for tuition of 100 students in Indian universities

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the release of ₦585.4 million for payment of tuition fees for 100 students studying in different Indian universities. The Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar-Tunga, made this known at a news conference on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the payment is for Kebbi indigenes studying in the South Asian country, reiterating the commitment of the state government toward promoting academic and moral excellence in the tertiary education sector.