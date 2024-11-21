Gov Alia plans to transform public primary schools into storey buildings

The Benue Government has announced plans to remodel all public primary schools into storey buildings. Solomon Iorpev , Technical Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communication, made the disclosure on Thursday in Makurdi. Iorpev, while interacting with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue Council said the remodeling would make the schools attractive and conducive for learners.

“The governor has promised that at every government-owned primary institution, he is going to make sure that there is a storey building as the main building.

“You know structures also attract people to places of education. So it will be attractive, besides being conducive for studies.

“The government is in the process of employing over 9000 qualified primary teachers to increase teaching staff strength.

“Going forward, the government would introduce modern teaching equipment,” he added.