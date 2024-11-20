Gang of organ harvesters kill Dubai-based Nigerian man for ritual

A Dubai-based Nigerian man, Obaze Chikezie Idenyi , has been gruesomely murdered and dismembered by a suspected gang of ritual killers in Ebonyi State. According to the victim's wife, Blessing , and brother, Kenneth Chiabuotu Odanwu , the perpetrators were a group of individuals from Mgbo, Iziangbo, and Izzi Local Government Areas. Idenyi, a former naval officer, returned to Nigeria in April 2023 to marry Blessing after a decade-long relationship. He had planned to return to Dubai after she completed her youth service.The tragedy unfolded in March 2024 when Idenyi was introduced to a group of individuals by two acquaintances from his community. These individuals, known as Chief and Elechi, were later identified as Innocent Ajim Elebe and a local native doctor, respectively. Over time, Idenyi's behaviour and financial habits changed dramatically. He would frequently leave home at odd hours and make significant withdrawals from his wife's account.

The couple's relationship became strained as Blessing questioned his activities and the nature of his association with the group. On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Idenyi left home for a supposed business trip to Lagos. However, he never returned. His wife's attempts to reach him were unsuccessful, and she grew increasingly concerned. The family launched a desperate search for Idenyi, involving spiritual consultations and hiring a tracker to trace his phone activity. A message sent from his phone to his brother raised further alarm, as it claimed he was held hostage in Lagos. The family reported the matter to the police, who arrested Elechi and Chief. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to killing Idenyi and dumping his dismembered body in a remote location in Ebonyi State. The police also arrested Obinna Nwanguru and Oda Peter, who were allegedly involved in the gruesome act. The suspects claimed to have killed Idenyi, Chibu Odii, and Eze Fabian for ritual purposes. The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the incident and stated that efforts are underway to recover the remains of the third victim.