Ganduje declares Kwankwasiyya politically irrelevant ahead of 2027

Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared the political end of the Kwankwasiyya movement, led by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking at the 8th and 9th APC Kano State House of Assembly Forum Dinner, Ganduje asserted that the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its leader have lost their grip on Kano’s political landscape.

Represented by Abdullahi Abbas, the APC state chairman, Ganduje attributed Kwankwaso’s success in the 2023 elections to internal crises within the APC.

“I can swear to God, if not for our internal issues, he [Kwankwaso] wouldn’t have won any election in Kano. This time around, he will see the reality,” Ganduje stated confidently.

Ganduje highlighted the waning influence of Kwankwasiyya, adding that the movement’s supporters are now disillusioned.

“The majority of those who threw their support behind Kwankwaso and the NNPP are currently disappointed and full of regrets,” he said.

Ganduje declared the APC’s readiness to reclaim Kano in the 2027 elections and described the ruling NNPP as ineffective under the current administration.

“Kwankwasiyya is done, and even the governor is unaware of everything happening around him,” he said.

The remarks reflect growing tensions between the APC and NNPP as Kano gears up for the next electoral contest.