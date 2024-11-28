From IBB to Ortom, Tambuwal - Wike's FCTA releases list of land title debtors

The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released the first batch of alleged land title debtors in Abuja, naming high-profile individuals and institutions.

The list, published on Tuesday, November 26, gives defaulters two weeks to settle outstanding payments for their certificates of occupancy (C of O).

Former Head of State Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) tops the list with an alleged ₦152 million debt for a plot in the upscale Asokoro district. IBB governed Nigeria as a military ruler from 1985 to 1993.

Samuel Ortom, former Benue governor, and Senator Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto South were also named. Ortom reportedly owes ₦950,000 for land in Bazango, a suburban area, while Tambuwal’s debt stands at ₦18 million for a property in Carraway Dallas, close to Asokoro.

The FCTA emphasised that defaulters risk losing their land titles if payments are not made via e-payment to the “FCT department of land administration” account.

A spokesperson stated, “We are serious about addressing this issue; no one is exempt.”

Federal institutions were not spared, with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the police, and the navy listed as defaulters.

The Lagos governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Kaduna state government, and even the ‘State House Abuja’ were identified as owing payments.