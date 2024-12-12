Fresh reaction emerges as troops eliminate 8,034 terrorists, rescue over 600 hostages

The Coalition of Civil Society for Promotion of Human Rights (CCPHR) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, for their efforts in addressing Nigeria's security challenges.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, December 12, Dr Amana Moses Amana, CCPHR's national coordinator, praised the leadership’s approach as effective and inspiring.

Dr Amana highlighted the military’s success in curbing terrorist activities, crediting General Musa for translating President Tinubu’s directives into tangible results.

“Since President Tinubu placed General Christopher Musa as a round peg in a round hole, the military has made significant strides,” Amana noted.

The coalition cited a 2024 report indicating the elimination of 8,034 terrorists, the arrest of 11,623 individuals, and the rescue of 6,376 hostages as evidence of the military’s impact.

The coalition acknowledged the military’s efforts to secure Nigeria’s oil infrastructure. Nigeria achieved 99% of its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) output target of 1.5 million barrels per day for the first time in years.

The statement also lauded General Musa’s emphasis on innovative security strategies, which blend kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address the root causes of insecurity.

These initiatives include economic empowerment, education, and social development in conflict-prone areas.

Dr Amana further commended the improvement in civil-military relations under General Musa’s leadership.

“His collaborative approach, involving local communities and traditional leaders, has improved trust and facilitated better intelligence sharing,” he said, noting a decline in human rights infractions by military personnel.

Urging Nigerians to support the military and government efforts, Amana stressed the need for collective action against terrorism.

“Supporting the Armed Forces in their fight against terrorism ensures safety and stability, allowing citizens to thrive without fear,” he stated.